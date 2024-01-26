All Sections
Russians bombard Novohrodivka and Krasnohorivka, killing woman and wounding child – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 January 2024, 16:14
Russians bombard Novohrodivka and Krasnohorivka, killing woman and wounding child – photo
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian occupation forces have bombarded the settlements of Novohrodivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast with rocket and artillery fire, killing a woman and wounding a child.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians reportedly fired two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Novohrodivka on the night of 25-26 January 2024. An 11-year-old boy who was sleeping in his room was wounded. His parents immediately went to hospital, where the child was diagnosed with a cut wound to his leg. After providing the necessary assistance, doctors prescribed outpatient treatment.

In addition, 10 private households, two two-storey residential buildings, a shop, three garages and several civilian cars were damaged in the settlement.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

In addition, at around 13:00, the Russians attacked the town of Krasnohorivka, supposedly with tubed artillery. A 60-year-old local resident was killed near her home.

A pre-trial investigation into criminal cases over violations of the laws and customs of war has been initiated.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
