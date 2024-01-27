Nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 26 January
Saturday, 27 January 2024, 08:19
Ukraine’s defence forces killed 770 Russian soldiers and destroyed 15 armoured combat vehicles and 3 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 381,370 (+770) military personnel;
- 6,271 (+6) tanks;
- 11,652 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,085 (+3) artillery systems;
- 972 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 660 (+0) air defence systems;
- 331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,037 (+4) UAVs;
- 1,845 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,072 (+8) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,433 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
