Nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 26 January

Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces killed 770 Russian soldiers and destroyed 15 armoured combat vehicles and 3 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 381,370 (+770) military personnel;

6,271 (+6) tanks;

11,652 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

9,085 (+3) artillery systems;

972 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

660 (+0) air defence systems;

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,037 (+4) UAVs;

1,845 (+0) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,072 (+8) vehicles and tankers;

1,433 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

