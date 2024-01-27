All Sections
Nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 26 January

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 08:19
Nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine on 26 January
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces killed 770 Russian soldiers and destroyed 15 armoured combat vehicles and 3 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 381,370 (+770) military personnel;
  • 6,271 (+6) tanks;
  • 11,652 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,085 (+3) artillery systems;
  • 972 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 660 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,037 (+4) UAVs;
  • 1,845 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,072 (+8) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,433 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

