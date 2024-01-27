Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

A bus with 59 Ukrainians overturned near the Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów border crossing on the Polish side on the morning of 27 January.

Source: RMF FM, a Polish radio station; European Pravda

Details: The bus rolled over at around 04:00 near the village of Gołębie, Lublin Voivodeship, while making a turn. It had 59 Ukrainian citizens and 2 drivers (nationality unknown – ed.) on board at the time of the accident.

The accident resulted in 18 people being taken to hospitals in nearby towns. "Early reports indicate that their lives are not in danger," said Krzysztof Tomasiak, the duty officer at the Voivodeship State Fire Service Headquarters in the city of Lublin.

The remaining passengers were given shelter in a school in Dolhobyczów until a replacement bus is arranged.

Emergency services are still working at the accident scene to establish the details, RMF FM reported.

Updated: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, reported that the accident involving a bus belonging to a Ukrainian company took place near the town of Hrubieszów in Poland's Lublin province.

"Early reports indicated that 20 Ukrainians suffered injuries of varying severity. They have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care. The rest of the passengers were sent to a temporary accommodation facility," he added.

Background: On 31 December, three Ukrainians were killed in a road accident in Poland on the border of the settlements of Gliwice and Żernica (Silesian Voivodeship).

