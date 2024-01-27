All Sections
Russian forces fire 37 mortar bombs on Sumy Oblast community in one day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 01:54
Russian forces fire 37 mortar bombs on Sumy Oblast community in one day
Sign at the entrance to Sumy Oblast reading "Sumy Oblast". Photo: Sumy Oblast Police

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces shelled areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast 22 times and fired 37 mortar bombs on Bilopillia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory - ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 100 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast, with Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorod and Druzhba hromadas coming under Russian fire.

Russian forces deployed firearms and mortars to attack Esman hromada, causing one explosion.

Russian mortar bombs caused 12 explosions in Yunakivka hromada, shelling caused another two, and a VOG explosive device dropped from a drone and an FPV drone attack caused one explosion each.

Seventeen Russian mortar bombs exploded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Russian forces fired 37 mortar bombs on Bilopillia hromada, which also saw three explosions as a result of Russian shelling.

Znob-Novhorod hromada also came under Russian mortar fire, suffering three explosions.

Two explosions occurred in Druzhba hromada, and 17 in Khotin hromada as a result of Russian mortar attacks.

Russian forces deployed FPV drones to attack Myropillia hromada, causing two explosions. Russian mortar bombs caused another two explosions there.

Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: almost 160 explosions over one day
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with missiles
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, using air-dropped mines and ammunition from drones
