Russians on offensive on Tavriia front for second day in row

The Russians have significantly increased the number of offensive and assault operations on the Tavriia front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers have significantly increased the number of offensive and assault operations on the Tavriia front – for the second day in a row, the enemy has been conducting 50 combat engagements daily.

On 26 January, the occupiers launched 2 missile strikes from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems on Myrnohrad and Novohrodivka, and made a total of 714 artillery attacks."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that the Russians lost almost 400 people and more than 20 pieces of equipment in the area, not including UAVs – 230 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed over the past day.

