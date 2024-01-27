One civilian killed and one injured in Russian UAV attack on Beryslav
Saturday, 27 January 2024, 15:58
Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) with drones on the morning of 27 January, leaving 1 civilian dead and 1 injured.
Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office
Details: Investigators reported that a local resident had been killed in the attack, and another was taken to hospital with injuries.
Advertisement:
Houses and outbuildings were also affected.
Prosecutors opened a case into Russia's violation of the laws and customs of war.
Support UP or become our patron!