One civilian killed and one injured in Russian UAV attack on Beryslav

The town of Beryslav on the DeepStateMap

Russian forces attacked the town of Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) with drones on the morning of 27 January, leaving 1 civilian dead and 1 injured.

Source: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Details: Investigators reported that a local resident had been killed in the attack, and another was taken to hospital with injuries.

Advertisement:

Houses and outbuildings were also affected.

Prosecutors opened a case into Russia's violation of the laws and customs of war.

Support UP or become our patron!