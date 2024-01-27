Girl who was in coma after Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies
A teenage girl, 13, who was injured in the Russian attack on the village of Malyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast) on 17 January, has died in hospital.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, today, a 13-year-old teenage girl who was injured in the Russian attack on the village of Malyi Burluk on 17 January died in hospital.
The enemy had struck the village with an aerial bomb."
Details: The girl had been in a coma for a long time after receiving severe shrapnel injuries.
Background: Syniehubov previously reported that a woman, 61, had been killed in a Russian attack on Malyi Burluk on 17 January, and a boy, 10, had his limb amputated due to the injury. In addition, a girl sustained shrapnel injuries.
Support UP or become our patron!