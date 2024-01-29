Zelenskyy on Trump: If someone can really end a war in 24 hours, I'd be thrilled
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would like to hear the details of US presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours; knowing the price Ukrainians pay every day, he would be happy if such a plan were feasible.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD
Details: The journalist recalled Trump’s claim that if he won the election, he would bring an end to the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Zelenskyy responded by inviting him to Kyiv, saying it would take him 24 minutes to explain to the American that this was impossible. The journalist asked the Ukrainian president whether he trusted Trump "for even 24 seconds".
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Well, I'll talk to him. And you know me, I'm a very frank person, and I'll be able to give you an answer after the meeting. And I'll be honest: if his proposal or formula can really bring about peace in 24 hours, then I will be a very happy president. [I’d be] delighted. I know how many people we lose in one day. I know how much it costs. So I will be happy if someone shows me how to end the war in 24 hours. Who knows."
Details: The president added that he had not discussed this with Trump. The last time he spoke to him was when Trump was still President of the United States.
Background:
- The former US president has repeatedly claimed that he had a "plan" to restore peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if he became president again.
- In November 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Trump to visit Ukraine. However, Trump refused, claiming he had a "conflict of interest" with the current US President Joe Biden's administration.
- After his success at the Iowa Republican caucuses in mid-January, Trump reiterated that he would end the war "very quickly" if he won the election.
- Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again invited Trump to Ukraine.
- Putin's administration said that it had no idea how former US President Donald Trump could stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and that Russian diplomats were not in contact with the US politician on the matter.
