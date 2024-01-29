All Sections
Zelenskyy on Trump: If someone can really end a war in 24 hours, I'd be thrilled

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 January 2024, 10:45
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would like to hear the details of US presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours; knowing the price Ukrainians pay every day, he would be happy if such a plan were feasible.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD

Details: The journalist recalled Trump’s claim that if he won the election, he would bring an end to the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. Zelenskyy responded by inviting him to Kyiv, saying it would take him 24 minutes to explain to the American that this was impossible. The journalist asked the Ukrainian president whether he trusted Trump "for even 24 seconds".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Well, I'll talk to him. And you know me, I'm a very frank person, and I'll be able to give you an answer after the meeting. And I'll be honest: if his proposal or formula can really bring about peace in 24 hours, then I will be a very happy president. [I’d be] delighted. I know how many people we lose in one day. I know how much it costs. So I will be happy if someone shows me how to end the war in 24 hours. Who knows."

Details: The president added that he had not discussed this with Trump. The last time he spoke to him was when Trump was still President of the United States.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyTrumppeace
