Three Ukrainian women enter top 30 of WTA rankings after 2024 Australian Open

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 29 January 2024, 10:28
Elina Svitolina. Photo: YOMIURI SHIMBUN

Three Ukrainian tennis players simultaneously made it onto the Women’s Tennis Association’s list of the top 30 players worldwide, after the end of the 2024 Australian Open.

Source: WTA rating; Suspilne

Details: After the 2024 Australian Open, the men's (ATP) and women's (WTA) tennis associations released updated rankings. Due to the tournament results, three Ukrainian women are now in the top 30 of WTA players.

Ukraine’s top player remains Elina Svitolina (19th place), who made it into the top 20 after the ranking update. Reaching the fourth round of the first Grand Slam season raised her from 23rd to 19th place.

Marta Kostiuk went up nine steps at once. Now, the 21-year-old from Kyiv takes 28th place, which is her highest position yet.

Daiana Yastremska demonstrated the greatest progress among Ukrainian women thanks to her performance in the 2024 Australian Open. After reaching the semifinals, the 23-year-old from Odesa immediately rose 64 ranks, to position 29.

In total, seven tennis players represented Ukraine at the 2024 Australian Open: Elina Svitolina, Anhelina Kalinina, Lesia Tsurenko, Marta Kostiuk, Daiana Yastremska, Yuliia Starodubtseva and Daria Snihur.

After the competition, Lesia Tsurenko’s position improved in the WTA rankings, rising two places and beating another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina. Tsurenko now ranks 31st, and Kalinina 33rd.

