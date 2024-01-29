All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


The Hague sets date to announce admissibility of Ukraine's "genocide" complaint against Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 16:29
The Hague sets date to announce admissibility of Ukraine's genocide complaint against Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

This Friday, the International Court of Justice will announce its decision on the admissibility of a complaint filed by Ukraine against Russia regarding false accusations that Kyiv had allegedly committed "genocide in Donbas", which the Kremlin used to justify its full-scale invasion. 

Source: the court's press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Court is due to announce an interim decision on Friday 2 February, following the consideration of preliminary objections from the Russian side.

Advertisement:

The decision is to be announced at a meeting at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 15:00 local time.

In the complaint, which Ukraine filed against Russia on 26 February 2022, Ukraine asks the court to hold Russia accountable for distorting the concept of genocide, which it used to justify its full-scale aggression, referring to a "genocide in Donbas".

In October 2022, the Russian Federation filed its preliminary objections in the case and questioned whether the ICJ could hear the complaint.

Read more on the topic: First Genocide Case against Russia. How Ukraine and 32 Countries Sue Kremlin in the Hague

The last hearing in this case took place in September 2023. The Ukrainian side called for Russia's objections to be dismissed and for the claim to be considered in full.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Gaza StripgenocideRussiawar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Gaza Strip
Israel and Hamas negotiate month-long truce – Reuters
Ukraine's ambassador to Israel: 29 Ukrainian citizens not permitted to evacuate from Gaza Strip
Israeli PM names three "prerequisites for peace" in Gaza Strip
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: