Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast city with 6 Shahed drones on the evening of 29 January, injuring 2 people

The Russians attacked the city of Zmiiv, in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, with six Shahed drones late in the evening of 29 January, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked the city of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, at around 23:25 with at least six Shahed UAVs. A civilian business and private residential buildings were damaged.

Two men aged 52 and 61 were injured. The first was hospitalised with moderate injury, while the second received assistance at the scene."

Background: The Russians launched 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 29-30 January, 15 of which were downed.

