All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Stoltenberg to meet with US congressmen regarding assistance to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 10:37
Stoltenberg to meet with US congressmen regarding assistance to Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with United States congressmen to discuss assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I will meet members of Congress tomorrow. And, of course, I'm looking forward to discussing many issues with them, including Ukraine." 

Advertisement:

He said he was confident that all NATO members, including the US, would continue to support Ukraine as it is in the best interest of the Alliance's security.

"It will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians if President Putin wins, but it will also make the world more dangerous and jeopardise security around the globe. It will embolden other authoritarian leaders - not only Putin, but also [those of] North Korea, Iran and China - to use force. Today it is Ukraine; tomorrow it could be Taiwan," Stoltenberg noted.

He emphasised that it is in the best interest of NATO countries to ensure Ukraine's victory as a sovereign, independent state and that military assistance has already allowed Kyiv to make significant achievements, inflicting heavy losses upon the Russian Armed Forces and pushing the Russian Black Sea Fleet eastward. As a result, Ukraine can now export grain and other goods by sea.

"We should not underestimate the achievements the Ukrainians have already made. And if we want an end to this war, the only way to do so is to convince Putin he will not win on the battlefield. And the only way to achieve that is to provide weapons to Ukraine, from the United States, and from other Allies and partners," Stoltenberg concluded.

Background

  • Meanwhile US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the cessation of American aid to Ukraine has had a noticeable impact on the battlefield.
  • Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.
  • Before that, the US stated that it was necessary to make a decision on assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the next few months would be critical.
  • According to media reports, key aides to US President Joe Biden warned the President, during a closed-door meeting in Congress, that without approval of additional military aid to Ukraine, significant difficulties could arise at the front line.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUSA
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
NATO
Zelenskyy warns West of redivision of the world after aid to Ukraine is suspended
NATO Secretary General wants to invite Ukraine to be member of NATO "at certain stage"
ISW points out Russia's efforts to shape information sphere to justify its aggression in other countries
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: