Stoltenberg to meet with US congressmen regarding assistance to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with United States congressmen to discuss assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I will meet members of Congress tomorrow. And, of course, I'm looking forward to discussing many issues with them, including Ukraine."

He said he was confident that all NATO members, including the US, would continue to support Ukraine as it is in the best interest of the Alliance's security.

"It will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians if President Putin wins, but it will also make the world more dangerous and jeopardise security around the globe. It will embolden other authoritarian leaders - not only Putin, but also [those of] North Korea, Iran and China - to use force. Today it is Ukraine; tomorrow it could be Taiwan," Stoltenberg noted.

He emphasised that it is in the best interest of NATO countries to ensure Ukraine's victory as a sovereign, independent state and that military assistance has already allowed Kyiv to make significant achievements, inflicting heavy losses upon the Russian Armed Forces and pushing the Russian Black Sea Fleet eastward. As a result, Ukraine can now export grain and other goods by sea.

"We should not underestimate the achievements the Ukrainians have already made. And if we want an end to this war, the only way to do so is to convince Putin he will not win on the battlefield. And the only way to achieve that is to provide weapons to Ukraine, from the United States, and from other Allies and partners," Stoltenberg concluded.

Background:

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the cessation of American aid to Ukraine has had a noticeable impact on the battlefield.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his belief that the US Congress would approve additional funding for Ukraine despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

Before that, the US stated that it was necessary to make a decision on assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the next few months would be critical.

According to media reports, key aides to US President Joe Biden warned the President, during a closed-door meeting in Congress, that without approval of additional military aid to Ukraine, significant difficulties could arise at the front line.

