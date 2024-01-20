Biden aides inform Congress of consequences for Ukraine if US aid is not approved – NBC

Key aides to US President Joe Biden have warned Congress during a closed-door meeting that Ukraine would face considerable challenges at the front if no additional military aid is approved.

Source: NBC News TV Channel, citing sources familiar with the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The TV channel's sources reported that Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, and Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, warned Congress that Ukraine will run out of certain air defence and artillery capabilities in the coming weeks.

Advertisement:

In a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Sullivan and Haines provided congressional leaders with a classified timeline for when Ukraine's key military resources will be significantly depleted, as well as a detailed assessment of current battlefield dynamics, the sources said.

Sullivan stressed that Ukraine's situation will deteriorate throughout the year.

Biden's aides, according to the TV channel's sources, indicated that unless Congress provides additional military assistance to Ukraine in the coming days, Russia could win the war in a matter of weeks, months at best.

One White House official called the assessment "incredibly stark".

Moreover, the TV channel noted that Biden's aides also told lawmakers that the lack of aid would not only affect Ukraine but could force other countries that rely on the US, such as Japan and South Korea, to take a fresh look at their alliances.

The sources said their message was that Russia's victory would "reverberate around the world" only because the US failed to come through.

At the meeting, a bipartisan group of congressional leaders agreed that helping Ukraine is a US national security priority, although they acknowledged that there are disputes over how to proceed legislatively, the article reads.

Background: In a meeting with US congressional leaders and heads of relevant committees on Wednesday, Joe Biden called for the prompt unblocking of funding for further assistance to Ukraine. The Senate is expected to consider an agreement on southern border security and funding for Ukraine next week.

The bill envisages over US$60 billion in support for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel, and the same amount for measures to counter illegal migration on the southern border.

The White House has previously stated that it no longer has money for new military support for Ukraine until it is approved by the US Congress.

Support UP or become our patron!