Russians bomb humanitarian facility in Kherson Oblast

An explosion. Stock photo: the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram

One man was injured after the Russians bombed a humanitarian aid centre in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, using a drone-dropped explosive.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the morning, the occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone near the building of a humanitarian facility.

A 50-year-old man was injured by the blast and sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg. He was transported to hospital by ambulance."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that the Russians also carried out airstrikes on the city at around midnight.

