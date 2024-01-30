Russians bomb humanitarian facility in Kherson Oblast
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:25
One man was injured after the Russians bombed a humanitarian aid centre in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, using a drone-dropped explosive.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "In the morning, the occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone near the building of a humanitarian facility.
A 50-year-old man was injured by the blast and sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg. He was transported to hospital by ambulance."
Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that the Russians also carried out airstrikes on the city at around midnight.
