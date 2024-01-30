All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians bomb humanitarian facility in Kherson Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 30 January 2024, 12:25
Russians bomb humanitarian facility in Kherson Oblast
An explosion. Stock photo: the Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram

One man was injured after the Russians bombed a humanitarian aid centre in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, using a drone-dropped explosive.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the morning, the occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone near the building of a humanitarian facility. 

Advertisement:

A 50-year-old man was injured by the blast and sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg. He was transported to hospital by ambulance." 

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that the Russians also carried out airstrikes on the city at around midnight.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar crimesattackvolunteers
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians attempt to advance on 8 fronts, Ukrainian forces repel about 60 attacks over past 24 hours – General Staff
Russians launch 6 missile attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts – General Staff
Russian occupation forces drop explosives on resident of Beryslav, Ukraine's south
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: