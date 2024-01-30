All Sections
Europe should be prepared to compensate for reduced US support to Ukraine – Macron

European PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 16:50
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe should be prepared to invest more in helping Ukraine in case US support diminishes.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro, citing Macron during his visit to Sweden at a joint briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Emmanuel Macron stressed that European countries should be ready to support Ukraine "in the long term" and cover the decline in US aid if it happens.

"We have to plan our actions so that if the US made a sovereign choice and halted or reduced aid, it would not affect the situation on the ground," the French president said.

Background:

