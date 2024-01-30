Putin's income declaration published in Russia: he earned almost US$750,000 in six years

Ahead of the presidential elections, Russia's Central Election Commission has published President Vladimir Putin’s income declaration, which states that he has earned an amount equivalent to US$750,000 since 2018.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet

Quote: "In six years, from 2018 to 2022, Putin earned 67,591,875.34 roubles (about US$750,000). This is the salary of the President of the Russian Federation and income from bank deposits, securities, pensions, including military pensions, and asset sales."

Details: As in 2018 – the last time he reported to the electoral commission – Putin's declaration states that he owns a 77-sq.-m apartment and an 18-sq.-m garage in St Petersburg.

The list of vehicles he owns has not changed either: two GAZ M21s manufactured in 1960 and 1965, a VAZ 2121 from 2009, and a Skif trailer from 1987.

Putin still owns 230 shares in Bank Saint Petersburg (the price of one share on the Moscow Exchange is 280.49 roubles, which is equivalent to US$3.11).

It is noted that over the past six years, the number of bank accounts registered in Putin's name has decreased from 13 to 10. However, the amount of savings in them has almost quadrupled – from 13.8 million roubles to 54.4 million roubles (from about US$153,000 to US$603,000).

Putin’s savings have increased almost tenfold over the past 12 years – in 2012, he reported having 5.7 million roubles (about US$63,000) in his accounts.

Important: This is only the Russian President’s official declaration. Russian investigators have previously published a large amount of information on the valuable assets owned by Putin and his entourage, such as the residence in Valdai and the palace on the Black Sea coast near Gelendzhik.

On 29 January, Russia's Central Election Commission registered President Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the "presidential election" in March.

