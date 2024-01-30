Ukraine's Air Force downs Russian Merlin-BP drone – video

Anti-aircraft gunners of Ukraine’s Air Force have destroyed a Rusisan Merlin-BP reconnaissance drone in Kherson Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Air Force Command

Details: It is reported that on 30 January, the soldiers of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South (Pivden) destroyed a Merlin-BP UAV.

The video shows the combat work of the Ukrainian defenders.

