Ukraine's Air Force downs Russian Merlin-BP drone – video
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 18:52
Anti-aircraft gunners of Ukraine’s Air Force have destroyed a Rusisan Merlin-BP reconnaissance drone in Kherson Oblast.
Source: press service of Ukraine’s Air Force Command
Details: It is reported that on 30 January, the soldiers of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South (Pivden) destroyed a Merlin-BP UAV.
The video shows the combat work of the Ukrainian defenders.
