Ukraine's Air Force downs Russian Merlin-BP drone – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 January 2024, 18:52
Stock photo: Defence-UA

Anti-aircraft gunners of Ukraine’s Air Force have destroyed a Rusisan Merlin-BP reconnaissance drone in Kherson Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Air Force Command

Details: It is reported that on 30 January, the soldiers of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Command South (Pivden) destroyed a Merlin-BP UAV.

The video shows the combat work of the Ukrainian defenders.

Subjects: dronesUkraine's Air ForcewarKherson Oblast
