Russians say they downed drone over Belbek in Crimea

So-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev has reported on the morning of 30 January that air defence was responding in Crimea.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that air defence forces downed a UAV over the waters near the village of Belbek.

Razvozhaev added that all services were on high alert. The Sevastopol rescue service has not reported any damage to infrastructure as of now.

He also called on everyone to keep calm.

