All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians say they downed drone over Belbek in Crimea

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 06:40
Russians say they downed drone over Belbek in Crimea
Ukrainian kamikaze drone R15. Stock photo: Army of Drones initiative

So-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev has reported on the morning of 30 January that air defence was responding in Crimea.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Details: Early reports indicate that air defence forces downed a UAV over the waters near the village of Belbek.

Advertisement:

Razvozhaev added that all services were on high alert. The Sevastopol rescue service has not reported any damage to infrastructure as of now.

He also called on everyone to keep calm.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeawardrones
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Crimea
Russians in Crimea introduce "special regime" at checkpoints
Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea introduces "special regime" for checkpoints with Kherson Oblast
Russian landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak moved to occupied Sevastopol – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: