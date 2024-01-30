All Sections
Drone shot down in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – governor

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 06:23
Drone shot down in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – governor
Bryansk Oblast. Screenshot: Google maps

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone has been shot down over the oblast.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: The official claimed that the Russian Defence Ministry's air defence forces shot down an aircraft-type UAV over the territory of the Navlya district.

Bogomaz noted no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are responding at the scene.

Subjects: Russiadrones
