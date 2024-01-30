Drone shot down in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – governor
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 06:23
Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone has been shot down over the oblast.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram
Details: The official claimed that the Russian Defence Ministry's air defence forces shot down an aircraft-type UAV over the territory of the Navlya district.
Bogomaz noted no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are responding at the scene.
