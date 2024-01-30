Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down 21 drones overnight

Russian air defences supposedly destroyed or intercepted 21 UAVs on the night of 29-30 January.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The drones were supposedly intercepted over occupied Crimea and Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula oblasts.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 30 January, Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, claimed that a UAV had been shot down over the oblast.

On the morning of 30 January, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", claimed that air defence forces were responding in Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!