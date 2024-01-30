All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down 21 drones overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 06:59
Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down 21 drones overnight
A UAV. Photo: Army of Drones initiative

Russian air defences supposedly destroyed or intercepted 21 UAVs on the night of 29-30 January.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The drones were supposedly intercepted over occupied Crimea and Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula oblasts.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 30 January, Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, claimed that a UAV had been shot down over the oblast.
  • On the morning of 30 January, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed sham "governor of Sevastopol", claimed that air defence forces were responding in Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
drones
Drone shot down in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – governor
Air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
We test Ukrainian drones in combat – Minister of Strategic Industries
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: