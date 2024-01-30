Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says its cyberattack took down Russian Defence Ministry's server

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has claimed that a cyberattack by its specialists has "taken down" the Russian Defence Ministry's special communications server.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on social media

Quote: "On 30 January 2024, as a result of a cyberattack, the server of the Ministry of Defence of the aggressor state of Russia, which was used for special communications, went down. The operation in the enemy's cyberspace was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As a result of the cyberattack, the exchange of information between the Russian Ministry of Defence units that used the Moscow-based server was terminated."

Details: The Intelligence notes that the software on the attacked server was approved by the Russian Federal Security Service as compliant with state information security standards, and the software was installed at various strategic facilities of the Russian public sector, including the military.

"The cyber operation is ongoing," the Intelligence said at 21:24.

Background: Multiple failures have been reported by a number of mobile operators and providers in the Russian Federation's central region: many sites and applications in the.ru zone do not load.

