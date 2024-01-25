All Sections
Website of Ukrainian gas company goes down due to hack

Economichna PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 12:32
Stock photo: Getty Images

Naftogaz, a Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company, has reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of the company's data centres.

Source: press service of Naftogaz on Facebook

Quote: "A large-scale cyberattack on one of the data centres used by our company has been recorded. Our websites and call centre are currently down."  

Details: Naftogaz promised to inform citizens about the timeframe for restoring services later.

Background:

On 23 January, the Sykhiv residential area in Lviv was left without hot water and heat as a result of a cyberattack on Lvivteploenerho, a utility company supplying Lviv Oblast with electricity.

Subjects: hackers
