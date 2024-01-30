All Sections
Massive internet outages recorded in Russia

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 19:29
Photo: RBC

Multiple failures have been reported by a number of mobile operators and providers in the Russian Federation's central region: many sites and applications in the.ru zone do not load.

Source: Russian RBC with reference to telecommunications companies

Details: At the same time, the majority of outages were reported in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar Krai, Bashkortostan, and Kostroma Oblast.

The MegaFon operator told RBC that they were seeing a decrease in traffic volumes, but the issue was "not in the Megafon network."

Beeline stated that the operator's network operates normally. "Possible outcomes in the operation of some Internet resources are beyond the responsibility of Beeline," the company said.

According to Meduza, Russian social networks, specifically Yandex and Vkontakte, are down. Applications for various services are also unavailable (including Tinkoff, Avito, Wildberries, and others).

The Coordination Center for .ru and .rf domains also confirmed a DNSSEC infrastructure failure, the publication says.

The centre said they were "working to fix the problem."

DNSSEC is a tool for authenticating DNS server responses. Its purpose is to prevent IP address spoofing. According to Forbes Russia, this protects users from phishing and the site from various types of cyber attacks, such as "poisoning" traffic.

The Russian Federation's Ministry of Digital Development has stated that access to sites in the .RU zone will be restored in the near future.

