All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nearly 10,000 Ukrainian civilians killed due to Russian aggression; 7,000 considered missing

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 31 January 2024, 13:06
Nearly 10,000 Ukrainian civilians killed due to Russian aggression; 7,000 considered missing
Maksym Tsutskiridze. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The National Police have documented the deaths of 9,700 Ukrainian civilians as a result of the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression, with an additional 7,000 being unaccounted for.

Source: Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Chairman of the National Police of Ukraine and Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "The police alone documented the deaths of 9,700 Ukrainians, as well as 11,000 people injured and nearly 7,000 missing, all of them civilians."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, 18,000 children have become victims of this war. 522 of them have been killed, with an additional 14,000 being illegally transported to the Russian Federation or Belarus by the invaders.

Regarding the victim count, he emphasised that these figures only concern Ukrainian territory not occupied by the Russians: "I am terrified to even imagine what is going on in occupied areas. We do not know the whole truth – in the future, we will need to gather evidence piece by piece. The enemy simply levelled the houses in Mariupol, and it is unclear whether anyone remained inside. Ukrainians were killed not just by shells, but also soot and suffocation," he added.

Tsutskiridze emphasised that the Ukrainian police properly record all war crimes, and expressed confidence that the invaders would pay reparations in the future.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: policewar
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
police
Ukraine sentences 22 Russian military personnel in face-to-face trial, police reports
Threats to journalist Nikolov: journalist says police released defendants in his case
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures children, damages gas pipeline and destroys school – video, photo
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: