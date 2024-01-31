Nearly 10,000 Ukrainian civilians killed due to Russian aggression; 7,000 considered missing

The National Police have documented the deaths of 9,700 Ukrainian civilians as a result of the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression, with an additional 7,000 being unaccounted for.

Source: Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Chairman of the National Police of Ukraine and Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "The police alone documented the deaths of 9,700 Ukrainians, as well as 11,000 people injured and nearly 7,000 missing, all of them civilians."

Advertisement:

Details: According to him, 18,000 children have become victims of this war. 522 of them have been killed, with an additional 14,000 being illegally transported to the Russian Federation or Belarus by the invaders.

Regarding the victim count, he emphasised that these figures only concern Ukrainian territory not occupied by the Russians: "I am terrified to even imagine what is going on in occupied areas. We do not know the whole truth – in the future, we will need to gather evidence piece by piece. The enemy simply levelled the houses in Mariupol, and it is unclear whether anyone remained inside. Ukrainians were killed not just by shells, but also soot and suffocation," he added.

Tsutskiridze emphasised that the Ukrainian police properly record all war crimes, and expressed confidence that the invaders would pay reparations in the future.

Support UP or become our patron!