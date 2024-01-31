Kh-59 missile destroyed near Kryvyi Rih – Ukraine's Air Force
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 16:21
A Russian Kh-59 missile has been destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: the Skhid (East) Air Command
Quote: "In the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Kh-59 air-launched missile has been destroyed by a unit of the Skhid (East – ed.) Air Command."
Background:
- At about 15:20, an air raid warning was issued in all oblasts of Ukraine due to a takeoff of a MiG-31K Russian fighter jet.
