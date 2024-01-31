Zelenskyy: There is still a long way to go this winter

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated in his evening address on 31 January that the situation with energy in Ukraine this winter is better than last year but that there will be more Russian terrorist attacks.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Russian terrorist attacks continue every day and night. Missiles and drones. We shoot down a significant part of them. However, there are still many hits. But it is already January 31. The situation in the energy sector differs fundamentally from last winter. The system has been preserved.

We provide Ukrainians with energy. We secure and constantly enhance the protection of energy facilities. We are reinforcing our sky shield. There is still a long way to go this winter, and there will be Russian terrorist attacks, and the Russians will try to break our defense."

Details: The president noted that Ukraine is aware of the scale of the threat. He also thanked the Ukrainians involved in the defence.

Quote: "I thank everyone who fights and works for the state. Everyone who helps. And who aligns their interests with everyone else in Ukraine. Successful defense of the state is always a common cause. And Ukrainians know how to overcome difficulties. We will overcome everything! We have already overcome a lot. By realizing our common interests. State interests."

