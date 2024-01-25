UK intelligence analyses reasons for heating issues in Russian cities

UK intelligence has reported disruptions in heating and electricity supply in several regions of Russia in recent months.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on Twitter (X) for 25 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence noted that the heating problem in the regions of Russia has become particularly acute against the backdrop of sub-zero temperatures and Russia's wartime policy.

As the intelligence service points out, Russia prefers to finance military expenses rather than the overall state infrastructure, especially after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Many regional governments in Russia were offered funding for local volunteer formations, which likely led to straining their budgets and the need for some reduction in infrastructure maintenance expenses.

Additionally, mobilisation likely resulted in a shortage of labour in all sectors, including qualified heating engineers and plumbers.

"Putin has asked the Minister of Emergency Situations, Aleksandr Kurenkov, to ensure the supply of heating and electricity to residents. Appearing to tackle this issue is likely a key concern for Putin ahead of the forthcoming Russian presidential elections," the overview states.

