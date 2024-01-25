All Sections
UK intelligence analyses reasons for heating issues in Russian cities

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 13:32
UK intelligence has reported disruptions in heating and electricity supply in several regions of Russia in recent months.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on Twitter (X) for 25 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence noted that the heating problem in the regions of Russia has become particularly acute against the backdrop of sub-zero temperatures and Russia's wartime policy. 

As the intelligence service points out, Russia prefers to finance military expenses rather than the overall state infrastructure, especially after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Many regional governments in Russia were offered funding for local volunteer formations, which likely led to straining their budgets and the need for some reduction in infrastructure maintenance expenses. 

Additionally, mobilisation likely resulted in a shortage of labour in all sectors, including qualified heating engineers and plumbers. 

"Putin has asked the Minister of Emergency Situations, Aleksandr Kurenkov, to ensure the supply of heating and electricity to residents. Appearing to tackle this issue is likely a key concern for Putin ahead of the forthcoming Russian presidential elections," the overview states.

Background: 

  • In a previous review, UK Defence Intelligence reported that in Russia, new measures are being put forward to deter those who openly criticise Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, including a proposal to seize their property.
  • UK intelligence also reported that in December 2023, Ukrainian ports exported more agricultural products than ever since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Support UP or become our patron!

