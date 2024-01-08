13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers take off in Russia

Ukraine's Air Force has reported that 13 strategic bombers have taken off from the Russian Olenya airfield and have warned of the missile threat during the night and morning of 8 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The takeoff of nine Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) was recorded.

The bombers will reach cruise missile launch lines at about 05:00-05:30.

We will provide additional information in the event of a missile threat or cruise missile launches."

Details: In addition, the Air Force once again urged Ukrainians not to ignore the air-raid warnings.

Updated: At 05:38, the Air Force reported that four more Tu-22m3 bombers took off from the Olenya airfield.

