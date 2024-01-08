All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers take off in Russia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 03:00
13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers take off in Russia
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber. Photo: TASS

Ukraine's Air Force has reported that 13 strategic bombers have taken off from the Russian Olenya airfield and have warned of the missile threat during the night and morning of 8 January.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The takeoff of nine Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) was recorded.

Advertisement:

The bombers will reach cruise missile launch lines at about 05:00-05:30.

We will provide additional information in the event of a missile threat or cruise missile launches."

Details: In addition, the Air Force once again urged Ukrainians not to ignore the air-raid warnings.

Updated: At 05:38, the Air Force reported that four more Tu-22m3 bombers took off from the Olenya airfield.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceaircraft
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Air defence destroys 21 drones out of 28 launched at night
Ukrainian missiles and UAVs bypass Russian air defence and hit targets in Crimea – ISW
Russians launch Shahed UAVs from the south
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: