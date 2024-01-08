13 Tu-95MS strategic bombers take off in Russia
Monday, 8 January 2024, 03:00
Ukraine's Air Force has reported that 13 strategic bombers have taken off from the Russian Olenya airfield and have warned of the missile threat during the night and morning of 8 January.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "The takeoff of nine Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) was recorded.
Advertisement:
The bombers will reach cruise missile launch lines at about 05:00-05:30.
We will provide additional information in the event of a missile threat or cruise missile launches."
Details: In addition, the Air Force once again urged Ukrainians not to ignore the air-raid warnings.
Updated: At 05:38, the Air Force reported that four more Tu-22m3 bombers took off from the Olenya airfield.
Support UP or become our patron!