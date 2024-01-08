All Sections
Shopping centre damaged, bus overturned, 1 dead and 31 injured including children in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 09:40
Shopping centre damaged, bus overturned, 1 dead and 31 injured including children in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
Aftermath of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

One person has been killed and 31 others injured, including 5 children, as a result of a Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Novomoskovsk Mayor Serhii Reznik

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy targeted Kryvyi Rih. A shopping centre and more than two dozen homes were damaged. A 58-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries. He is in a satisfactory condition."

Details: Lysak reported that there was also a hit in Lozuvata hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Kryvyi Rih district. A 62-year-old woman died. A house was destroyed. The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

 
PHOTO: LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

A fire broke out in Novomoskovsk which has already been contained. The blast wave overturned a minibus passing by. Three administrative buildings, two petrol stations, a five-storey building and a car were damaged.

Lysak reported that there were 24 civilians affected in the city. Five of them are children: boys aged 4 and 8 and girls aged 11, 16 and 17 – all are in hospital in a fair condition.

The Mayor of Novomoskovsk Serhii Reznik reported that residential buildings had been damaged as a result of the missile attack on the city. He said that there were no casualties. He confirmed that at this time, there are about 20 victims, including children. The casualties are being provided with medical and psychological assistance.

Updated: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih, said that the Russians carried out at least nine missile strikes. He confirmed that a 62-year-old woman had been killed and three people had sustained "minor" injuries. 

Quote: "A shopping centre has been damaged. Power lines and the light rail contact network (it will take about a week to repair, but there are materials and crews to do so) were damaged. The high-speed light rail system will run in shuttle mode only from the second half of the day from Kiltseva to Mudrona [streets - ed.].

About 300 windows have been broken in two hospitals. Patients have already been relocated to other wards. Additional crews from the City Water Supply and Sanitary Service have been sent out – the task, given the weather conditions, is to board up all [windows - ed.] with oriented strand boards in a day. Glazing cannot be carried out in low temperatures, as the glass would break. 

About 20 private houses and over 200 apartment buildings, three schools, a local social services centre, windows and balconies were damaged."

Кривий Ріг
Kryviy Rih
Photo: social media
 
 
 

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastcasualtiesmissile strike
