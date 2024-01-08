All Sections
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks on security guarantees

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 January 2024, 21:57
Photo: Office of Ukrainian President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's delegation to participate in talks on developing security guarantees on Monday, 8 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing the decree on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The delegation to participate in the "negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine" is headed by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The  delegation of the Office of the President of Ukraine includes Yermak's deputies Roman Mashovets and Ihor Zhovkva, and Ihor Baranetskyi and Vitalii Martyniuk, representatives of the Department for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

The delegation also includes Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, his First Deputy Oleksandr Pavliuk, Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra and Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is represented by Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi and Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych.

In addition, the decree mentions Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and Hennadii Kovalenko, Head of the Department of International Defence Cooperation.

Zelenskyy's decree stipulates that Yermak, as head of the delegation, in consultation with the Foreign Ministry, can make changes to its composition and engage experts as needed.

The President also approved directives for negotiations on security guarantees. This part of the order is classified.

Background: At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. Specific bilateral agreements with states that agree to provide security commitments will be signed later.

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, revealed that he received signals from the EU that there are no problems in the negotiations on the security guarantees bilateral agreement between the EU and Ukraine as a continuation of the G7 declaration.

