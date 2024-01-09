All Sections
Ukraine to receive two medical armoured vehicles from Spain – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 13:04
Ukraine to receive two medical armoured vehicles from Spain – video
Screenshot: Video on Twitter

Spain will send two armoured vehicles for providing medical treatment and evacuation of patients for Ukraine. They were adapted for medical needs before being transported to Ukraine.

Source: Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development (AECID), as reported by European Pravda

Details: José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, stated the armoured vehicles were adapted for medical needs before being sent to Ukraine.

"Spain will continue supporting Ukraine in its protection of peace and freedom for as long as needed," he said.

According to the statement by AECID, the amount of Spanish humanitarian aid for Ukraine has exceeded €46 million in the last two years which is Madrid’s largest scale of aid for a single country.

Spain is also conducting training of a new group of Ukrainian soldiers with Hawk anti-aircraft systems.

Background

  • Earlier, Spain confirmed the supply of six launchers for the Hawk anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine and announced the supply of 155- and 105-mm artillery shells.
  • Before that, the Spanish government approved the decision to supply Ukraine with six Hawk anti-aircraft system launchers following the results of the negotiations between Pedro Sanchez, head of the Spanish government, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Subjects: Spainaid for Ukraine
