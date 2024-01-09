All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's largest natural gas producer reaches record production at new wells in company's entire history

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 14:39
Ukraine's largest natural gas producer reaches record production at new wells in company's entire history
stock photo: Naftogaz

For the first time in the history of UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Naftogaz of Ukraine, gas production from new wells exceeded 1 billion cubic metres per year.

Source: Naftogaz

"For the first time in the history of UkrGasVydobuvannya, production from new wells exceeded 1 billion cubic metres per year. We not only almost doubled last year's figure but also showed the best result over the past 20 years (since 2002)," the report says.

Advertisement:

In total, 86 new wells were put into operation in 2023. Twenty-four of these wells operated with an initial flow rate of more than 100,000 cubic metres.

The company managed to achieve this result thanks to:

  • Application of new technical capabilities in old depleted fields, the layers of which were previously unattainable;
  • Active drilling of new fields;
  • Infrastructure upgrades;
  • Development of the potential of Ukrainian specialists.

The most powerful well was launched in April 2023; its flow rate can reach 580,000 cubic metres.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: gasUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
gas
Three boiler houses in Kyiv slightly damaged by Russian attack
US sanctions stop gas supply from Russian LNG project, Bloomberg reports
Over 20% of Russian LNG is sold through EU ports – Financial Times
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: