Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 February 2024, 08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 33 artillery systems, 16 armoured combat vehicles and 12 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 386,230 (+1,000) military personnel;
  • 6,322 (+12) tanks;
  • 11,773 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,228 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 976 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 663 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,136 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,847 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,267 (+36) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,462 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

