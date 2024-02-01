All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine in OSCE: 626 chemical attacks from Russian side documented

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 February 2024, 02:52
Ukraine in OSCE: 626 chemical attacks from Russian side documented
Stock photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine has informed the OSCE about the 626 documented chemical attacks by Russia.

Source: Nataliia Kostenko, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, during a meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, quoted by Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "Trying to suppress the resistance of the Ukrainian military, Russian troops widely use prohibited weapons. In violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russian forces are using gas grenades and improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances dropped from drones."

Advertisement:

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already documented 626 cases of the Russians using toxic chemical ammunition, 81 of which occurred in December alone. The frequency of such applications increases, with up to ten cases recorded daily..."

Details: Kostenko added that the invaders also carry out "artillery shelling using chemically dangerous substances, which is another gross violation of the rules of warfare by the Russian troops."

Earlier: ISW reported that Russian troops seem to continue to violate the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, signed by Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OSCERussiawar
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
OSCE
US in OSCE: Putin's goals have not changed, he wants Ukraine destroyed
New OSCE chair to visit Ukraine
Ukraine calls for complete blocking of Russia's access to goods and technologies in OSCE
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: