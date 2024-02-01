All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 February 2024, 08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
Photo: Pixabay.com

The European Commission will start informal high-level meetings with EU member states on 3 February to discuss the details of the thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters 

Details: Reuters stated, with reference to three diplomatic sources, that the proposals would focus on closing more loopholes to circumvent sanctions, especially for components that could be used for military purposes. New lists of targeted individuals and entities will also be discussed.

Advertisement:

In addition, there will be proposals for some minor sectoral measures, such as new import bans.

Reuters noted that Poland and the Baltic states were calling for a ban on imports of Russian aluminium and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Background:

  • Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the EU's preparation of the thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia.
  • The EU is preparing the next package of sanctions to mark the second anniversary of the start of the full-scale war. According to media reports, the restrictions will apply to Russian aluminium. 
  • Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the EU had already begun negotiations on the next package of sanctions against Russia. 
  • On 18 December, the EU Council completed the process of adopting the twelfth package of sanctions against Russia, which included a ban on imports of Russian diamonds and a number of other restrictions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
EU
EU chief diplomat admits Union will supply Ukraine with 500,000 shells by March instead of promised million
EU promises to train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of summer
EU and member states budget €21 billion of aid for Ukraine in 2024
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: