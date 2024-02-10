All Sections
Russians attack liberated Bilohorivka with support of aircraft

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 08:50
A map. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Russian occupying forces have continued to fire on the town of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, conducting attacks with the support of aircraft.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition to Bilohorivka, Serebrianka Forest and the village of Nevske were hit by artillery.

Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian occupiers claim the low quality of tap water in the territories of Luhansk Oblast, occupied since 2014, suggesting it's better suited for technical purposes only.

Reference: Russia occupied Bilohorivka in 2022, but Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated it on 19 September.

Subjects: Luhansk Oblast
