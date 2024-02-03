All Sections
Russian occupying authorities claim 20 fatalities in "Ukrainian" attack on bakery in occupied Lysychansk – photo, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 February 2024, 23:47
Russian occupying authorities claim 20 fatalities in Ukrainian attack on bakery in occupied Lysychansk – photo, video
The building in Lysychansk which Russia claims was destroyed by a Ukrainian attack. Screenshot from video: Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations

The Russians claimed on Saturday (3 February) that civilians were killed in the supposedly Ukrainian attack on a bakery in the Russian-occupied town of Lysychansk (Luhansk Oblast).

Source: Leonid Pasechnik, Russian-appointed sham "head" of the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)

Details: Pasechnik claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had supposedly struck the bakery and that there may be people under the rubble.

The Russian MES added that a two-storey bakery building collapsed in Lysychansk due to a supposedly Ukrainian attack, injuring civilians.

Meanwhile, the Russian-controlled military commandant's office told RIA Novosti that 7 people had been killed and 10 injured in the attack on the bakery in Lysychansk, with 23 people possibly still trapped under the rubble.

Updated: Russian occupation authorities later said 20 civilians had been killed in the attack.

Subjects: LysychanskLuhansk Oblastoccupationwar
