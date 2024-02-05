All Sections
So-called "minister" of occupied Luhansk and two "MPs" killed in Lysychansk bakery attack, Russia claims – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 February 2024, 14:46
So-called minister of occupied Luhansk and two MPs killed in Lysychansk bakery attack, Russia claims – photo
The building in Lysychansk which Russia claims was destroyed by a Ukrainian attack. Screenshot from video: Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations

The Russian occupation authorities have claimed that Alexei Poteshchenko, Russian-appointed "Minister of Emergency Situations of the 'LPR' ('Luhansk People's Republic', an unrecognised puppet state and terrorist organisation)", has been killed during the attack on a bakery in the town of Lysychansk (Luhansk Oblast), supposedly launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, citing a representative of the illegitimate occupation government’s "Ministry of Emergency Situations"

Quote: "The LPR's Minister of Emergency Situations Alexei Poteshchenko was among those killed in the attack on a bakery in Lysychansk on Saturday".

Later, Leonid Pasechnik, Russian-appointed "governor" of occupied Luhansk Oblast, confirmed the death of Poteshchenko. Pasechnik claimed that "the Minister of Emergency Situations of the 'Luhansk People's Republic', Colonel Aleksei Poteshchenko, was killed during a brutal attack on a bakery in Lysychansk".

Later, the city "governor" of Lysychansk, Eduard Sakhnenko, reported that during the strike on the bakery, two more local "authority" representatives – Artem Trostianskyi and Ivan Zhushma – lost their lives.

 
Alexei Poteshchenko, Russian-appointed illegitimate "Minister of Emergency Situations of the 'LPR'"
Photo: RIA Novosti

Background: On Saturday, the Russians reported the attack on a bakery in Russian-occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, supposedly launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which "killed 28 civilians". Ukraine did not comment on the incident.

Subjects: LysychanskLuhansk Oblastoccupationwar
Advertisement: