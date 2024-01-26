Russians intensify attacks on Marinka front, Ukraine's forces repel 25 attacks – General Staff report

Ukrainian soldier with projectile. Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces launched attacks on eight fronts, focusing most heavily on Marinka and Avdiivka. Over the last 24 hours, there have been 82 combat clashes on the front lines. The Russians launched two missile attacks and 19 air strikes, as well as 68 attacks on Ukrainian forces and settlement positions, using multiple-launch missile systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 January

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks near Synkivka, Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the Russian forces in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Torske, Donetsk Oblast, and two more attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled eight attacks by Russians near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russians who do not abandon their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Over the past day, Ukraine’s forces repelled six attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, as well as 10 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers continued to restrain the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 25 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled six attacks southeast of the Vodiane, Zolota Nyva and west of the Staromaiorske Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine extend their efforts to expand the established bridgehead. Despite the losses, the Russians do not abandon attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, they carried out six unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, during the past day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as one more important target.

