We have to prepare for decades of confrontation with Russia – NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that if Russia wins in Ukraine, Russian aggression could spread to other countries, so NATO members need to actively prepare for a possible confrontation.

Source: n-tv, with reference to Stoltenberg in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg said that the Alliance should "prepare for a confrontation (with Russia – ed.) that could last for decades", and therefore its members need to expand their defence industry faster.

Advertisement:

"If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries," he stated.

In order to deter Russian aggression, Stoltenberg believes that it is necessary to continue to support Ukraine and invest in NATO's military capabilities, as Russia is already preparing its economy for a long war.

"We need to recover and expand our industrial base more quickly so that we can increase supplies to Ukraine and replenish our own stockpiles. This means shifting from slow peacetime production to fast production, as is necessary in times of conflict," he explained.

Background: In recent weeks, a number of European NATO countries have also warned of the risk of Russian aggression in the near future.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.

Mikael Büden, Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, and Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oscar Bolin said that all citizens should be prepared for war.

And the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces urged not to waste a "window of opportunity" to prepare for a potential direct confrontation with Russia, as this time could run out in a few years.

Support UP or become our patron!