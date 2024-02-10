All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost two years without parents: Another child liberated from Russian occupation

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 16:15
Almost two years without parents: Another child liberated from Russian occupation
Stock photo: racorn/Depositphotos

A child who had been in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia Oblast for almost two years has been brought back to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Details: A woman named Mariia contacted the ministry in December 2023. She asked for help in recovering her minor daughter from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

"The girl was staying with her grandparents when the full-scale war began. They could not leave immediately because her grandmother was severely ill.

There was no way to transport her. It was also risky for the parents to pick up the girl on their own," the statement said.

Mariia sought help when the girl’s grandmother passed away. It took almost two years for the family to reunite.

The child's recovery to the government-controlled territory took place as part of the Shliakh Dodomu (Way Home) project. The ministry reported that 56 children had been brought back within the framework of this project.

The Reintegration Ministry notes: if you witness the illegal transfer of children to the TOT or the territory of the Russian Federation, be sure to report it to Nataliia Yemets, a specialist at the Ministry, by calling (050) 562-03-13.

You can also contact the National Information Bureau hotline: 16-48.

Background: In early February, four children under the age of 16 were brought back from the TOTs of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. The youngest of them is not even a year old.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: