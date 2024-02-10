Putin must be defeated, not helped to spread his bloodthirsty lies – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson in his reaction to the strike on Kharkiv by Russian occupation forces.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X); European Pravda

"Today, you allow Putin to spread his insane propaganda of genocide, and the next day, he will attack Kharkiv, killing seven people, " the Ukrainian minister said.

Kuleba recalled that the Russian invaders have killed a paralysed man and his wife, as well as a whole family of five: the young parents, their two children aged four and seven, and their newborn baby.

"Interviewing Putin in 2024 is like giving the floor to Hitler in 1944. We need to defeat him, not help him spread bloodthirsty lies," the foreign minister added.

Background:

The European Commission noted that Putin had repeated old lies, distortions and manipulations in the interview.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called Putin's claim that the war he unleashed against Ukraine is the result of NATO expansion "clearly ridiculous".

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski noted that there was nothing new about Putin's claims, but it is shocking that an American journalist is giving them a platform.

