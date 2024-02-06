All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister expects EU to increase ammunition supplies: Soldiers are waiting

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 February 2024, 13:54
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine expects that the EU will increase the supplies of artillery rounds needed on the front shortly.

Source: website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Reportedly, on 6 February Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho in which a wide range of issues was discussed.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine will need increased military aid and regular supplies while the war is ongoing. The sides have discussed further military aid for Ukraine both on a bilateral basis and through the EU mechanisms.

Quote: "In particular, we have discussed the ways in which the EU can increase artillery rounds supplies to Ukraine in the necessary quantity. There is a concrete understanding of what and how must be done. We welcome the active position of the EU in search of these decisions, and we sincerely hope that they will be successful."

Details: He stressed that "Ukrainian soldiers on the front are waiting for this decision and will be grateful to every European country which will facilitate the supply of as many artillery rounds as possible to Ukraine in the short term".

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaEUaid for Ukraineweapons
23:44
