Russian Shahed drones hit Kharkiv gas station, killing 7 and setting 14 buildings on fire – photo, video

Russian Shahed drones attacked a gas station in Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February, causing an oil spill that, in turn, set 14 private residential buildings on fire. Kharkiv authorities initially said one civilian was killed in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the fire spread across 3,700 square metres.

Fifty Kharkiv residents, including two children, were evacuated from the site of the attack.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service was deployed to fight the fire and search for casualties.

Relevant municipal utility service workers were also deployed to the scene.

Updated: As of 01:00, a man sought medical help after sustaining a 40% burn to his body in the fire. Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov said the man was hospitalised. Filchakov added that search operations continued and the number of casualties could yet rise.

More than 15 private houses were destroyed by fire.

Quote from Filchakov: "Preliminary information indicates that Russian forces launched Shahed UAVs from the territory of [Russia’s] Belgorod Oblast. Three drones attacked the Nemyshlianskyi district in Kharkiv, destroying a critical infrastructure facility. A large amount of fuel was involved, which is why the aftermath of the fire is so terrible."

Updated at 02:01: The body of a person killed in the Russian Shahed attack was found in Kharkiv.

Updated at 06:49: Kharkiv Police said that a 45-year-old man was hospitalised with I-II degree burns, and a woman, 61, was hospitalised following carbon monoxide exposure.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that five people were killed in Kharkiv following the Russian drone attack, including two children.

Updated at 07:00: Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Police, said that seven people were killed in Kharkiv, including three children: an infant and two kids aged seven and four.

Background:

Russian occupation forces deployed Shahed drones to attack Kharkiv late on 9 February, damaging civilian infrastructure.

