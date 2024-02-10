All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Shahed drones hit Kharkiv gas station, killing 7 and setting 14 buildings on fire – photo, video

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 01:07
Russian Shahed drones hit Kharkiv gas station, killing 7 and setting 14 buildings on fire – photo, video
Billboard reads: Kharkiv, the Hero-City. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Russian Shahed drones attacked a gas station in Kharkiv on the night of 9-10 February, causing an oil spill that, in turn, set 14 private residential buildings on fire. Kharkiv authorities initially said one civilian was killed in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the fire spread across 3,700 square metres.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Fifty Kharkiv residents, including two children, were evacuated from the site of the attack.

Суспільне Харків
Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service was deployed to fight the fire and search for casualties.

Relevant municipal utility service workers were also deployed to the scene.

Суспільне Харків
Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Updated: As of 01:00, a man sought medical help after sustaining a 40% burn to his body in the fire. Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov said the man was hospitalised. Filchakov added that search operations continued and the number of casualties could yet rise.

Суспільне Харків
Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

More than 15 private houses were destroyed by fire.

Quote from Filchakov: "Preliminary information indicates that Russian forces launched Shahed UAVs from the territory of [Russia’s] Belgorod Oblast. Three drones attacked the Nemyshlianskyi district in Kharkiv, destroying a critical infrastructure facility. A large amount of fuel was involved, which is why the aftermath of the fire is so terrible."

 
Photo: Suspilne Kharkiv

Updated at 02:01: The body of a person killed in the Russian Shahed attack was found in Kharkiv.

Updated at 06:49: Kharkiv Police said that a 45-year-old man was hospitalised with I-II degree burns, and a woman, 61, was hospitalised following carbon monoxide exposure.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that five people were killed in Kharkiv following the Russian drone attack, including two children.

Updated at 07:00: Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Police, said that seven people were killed in Kharkiv, including three children: an infant and two kids aged seven and four. 

Background:

  • Russian occupation forces deployed Shahed drones to attack Kharkiv late on 9 February, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivShahed dronefirewar
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Kharkiv
Zelenskyy reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv overnight – photo
Oil depot, not gas station, engulfed in flames in Kharkiv after Russian attack
Russian attack on Kharkiv: family of five killed in their home
RECENT NEWS
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
22:27
Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured
22:06
France to give Ukraine up to €3 billion in military aid in 2024 within new security deal
All News
Advertisement: