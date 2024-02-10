Russians attack Kherson Oblast: woman killed, son in severe condition

A 68-year-old woman was killed, and her son hospitalised in severe condition, as a result of Russian forces' firing on Tokarivka village in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Tokarivka village this afternoon.

As a result of the attack, a 43-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and abdominal wound. He was taken to the hospital in severe condition. Doctors continue to fight for his life.

Later in the evening, one more casualty was reported – the wounded man's mother. Unfortunately, the woman died on the spot. She was 68 years old."

