Russians kill 1 person and injure 5 more in Kherson Oblast
Saturday, 10 February 2024, 08:26
Russian troops have killed a civilian and injured five more in Kherson Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Over the past day, the Russians conducted 66 attacks on Kherson Oblast, including 52 on the city of Kherson.
The Russians targeted residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, and a garage cooperative in the city of Kherson.
One person was killed and five more were injured as a result of the attacks.
