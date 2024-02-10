Russians kill 1 person and injure 5 more in Kherson Oblast

The city of Beryslav after attacks. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops have killed a civilian and injured five more in Kherson Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the past day, the Russians conducted 66 attacks on Kherson Oblast, including 52 on the city of Kherson.

The Russians targeted residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, and a garage cooperative in the city of Kherson.

One person was killed and five more were injured as a result of the attacks.

