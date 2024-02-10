All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill 1 person and injure 5 more in Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 08:26
Russians kill 1 person and injure 5 more in Kherson Oblast
The city of Beryslav after attacks. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops have killed a civilian and injured five more in Kherson Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Over the past day, the Russians conducted 66 attacks on Kherson Oblast, including 52 on the city of Kherson.

Advertisement:

The Russians targeted residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, and a garage cooperative in the city of Kherson.

One person was killed and five more were injured as a result of the attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian troops strike Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, injuring local resident
Russians damage critical infrastructure in Beryslav, injure elderly resident – photo
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing two people
RECENT NEWS
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
22:27
Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured
22:06
France to give Ukraine up to €3 billion in military aid in 2024 within new security deal
All News
Advertisement: