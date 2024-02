Explosions were heard in Kherson as Russian invaders opened fire on the city at noon on 11 February.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions in Kherson!

The Russian army is bombarding coastal areas from the temporarily occupied left bank."

Details: Mrochko has advised citizens to find shelter.

