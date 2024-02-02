Russians bombard Kherson again, wounding woman

A 62-year-old woman has been injured in the latest Russian attack on Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of another attack, a 62-year-old woman sustained concussion and blast and traumatic brain injuries."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that an ambulance crew provided assistance to the woman at the scene.

Background:

On the afternoon of 2 February, the Russians bombarded the central part of Kherson, injuring a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.

