Russians bombard Kherson again, wounding woman

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 February 2024, 16:15
Russians bombard Kherson again, wounding woman
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

A 62-year-old woman has been injured in the latest Russian attack on Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "As a result of another attack, a 62-year-old woman sustained concussion and blast and traumatic brain injuries."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that an ambulance crew provided assistance to the woman at the scene.

Background: 

  • On the afternoon of 2 February, the Russians bombarded the central part of Kherson, injuring a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.

