Russians attack Pavlohrad with drones: Most of city left without electricity

Much of the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipro Oblast, as well as some settlements in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, have lost electricity supply, and there are also disruptions in water supply due to the attack by attack drones

Source: Head of the Dnipro Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak; Mayor of Pavlohrad Anatolii Vershyna; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russians attacked Pavlohrad with drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

However, some settlements in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts are currently without electricity. There are disruptions in water supply.

Hospitals have been switched to an alternative power supply. We are doing our best to fix everything as soon as possible."

Details: The mayor of Pavlohrad said that most of the city is without electricity due to the Russian attack. There is no heat or water supply there.

On Sunday evening, Ukraine's Air Force reported the movement of Russian attack UAVs towards Pavlohrad, as well as a missile in the direction of Pavlohrad.

