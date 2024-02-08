Ukrainian air defence downs Russian Kh-59 missile over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 18:16
Air Command Skhid (East) has reported that a Russian Kh-59 air-launched guided missile has been downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East) on Facebook; Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "A unit of Air Command Skhid (East) has destroyed a Kh-59 air-launched guided missile in the Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."
Details: A missile threat had previously been announced in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a Russian missile was heading in the direction of the city of Kryvyi Rih.
